The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Shaundel M. Guice, 20, of 1304 Main St., No. 3, was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Main Street on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Joshua B. Ware, 20, of 1611 Main St., No. 3, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Ware assaulted Lael J. Davis, 19, of the same address.
  • Hollie A. Carr, 38, of 523 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Sunday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Carr assaulted Shawn M. Foley, 44, of the same address.
  • Alexis L. Jacobs, 18, of 727 W. Third St., was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Jacobs assaulted David M. Janes, 26, of the same address.

