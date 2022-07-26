The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Shaundel M. Guice, 20, of 1304 Main St., No. 3, was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Main Street on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua B. Ware, 20, of 1611 Main St., No. 3, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Ware assaulted Lael J. Davis, 19, of the same address.
Hollie A. Carr, 38, of 523 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Sunday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Carr assaulted Shawn M. Foley, 44, of the same address.
Alexis L. Jacobs, 18, of 727 W. Third St., was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Jacobs assaulted David M. Janes, 26, of the same address.
Michelle R. Smothers, 39, of 2302 Prince St., reported the theft of $1,000 worth of tools around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Shermaine D. Cook, 30, of 1906 N. Main St., No. 3, reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to 1135 Main St. between 12:15 and 1:20 p.m. Saturday.
William M. Lyons, 49, of 97 Valley St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $1,200 between 8 a.m. and noon Friday at his residence.