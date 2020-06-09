Hoping to make up for some of the lost instruction time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday approved an earlier-than-normal start to the next school year.
Board members unanimously approved a calendar for the 2020-2021 school year with the first day of school on Aug. 14, rather than the original Aug. 24. Teachers will begin their school year Aug. 7.
That will add six instructional days to the 2020-2021 school calendar, which will allow teachers more time to weave missed instruction into their teaching throughout the year. School buildings in the state shuttered in mid-March, though school districts still were required to provide learning opportunities through the end of the school year.
The added instructional days would be held on dates when educators already were scheduled to be in professional development, so their pay is already budgeted. There still would be some additional costs on those days for food service, transportation and paraprofessionals.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said other people have proposed the idea of eliminating spring break and using it to make up for instruction that didn’t happen this spring, but financially, the district couldn’t afford it.
“It would be about $1.3 million for the week of spring break,” he said. “We just don’t have that additional money.”
During the virtual meeting, Gordon Cunningham, of Dubuque, argued the early start date was not fair to students like his stepdaughter.
“I don’t feel that it would be fair to expect them to limit the duration of their summer vacation,” he said. “I would like everyone to consider the fact that this has been a very difficult time for them.”
School board members, however, backed the proposed new calendar.
They also voted to approve a 2.3% salary increase for Rheingans and to extend his three-year contract to run through June 30, 2023.
“We are very appreciative of the work and leadership Stan has given us,” said school board President Tami Ryan. “Stan has proven what a leader he has been for our school district and being so quick to make decisions. He always is making his decisions on what is best for kids. He has done this his entire time as superintendent and as we move through with COVID.”
Rheingans’ contract includes a 2020-2021 salary of $220,510. He will also receive an additional $22,000 in retirement.
Also on Monday, board members:
- Voted in favor of final acceptance of the new Hempstead High School pool. The final costs were $8.5 million in construction costs, $587,210 for architect fees and $502,707 for soft costs, said Bill Burkhart, the school district’s manager of buildings and grounds. He said the decommissioning of the school’s old pool cost $164,000, but the district still came in about $22,000 under budget.
Approved the issuance of $29 million in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue and refunding bonds. These funds will be used to refinance debts from 2014 and 2015, said Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer. A portion of the funds will go toward paying for architect fees for planned renovations at Dubuque Senior High School, which are estimated to cost $2 million.