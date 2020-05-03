Ghosts and hauntings aren’t anything new to Galena.
The community has actively embraced its paranormal side, offering tours of supposedly haunted sites and even planning for a ghost hunting convention this year.
However, earlier this year, one of Galena’s unearthly domiciles was put to the ultimate test to prove the veracity of its reported apparitions.
That’s right, paranormal investigators from television network A&E’s show “Ghost Hunters” came to Galena this year to investigate Galena’s old Marine Hospital.
“We’ve never had anything like this come to Galena before,” said Rose Noble, president and CEO of Galena Country Tourism. “There have been smaller ghost hunters that have come through, but this is a national prime time show.”
Every Wednesday, fans tune in to “Ghost Hunters” to watch a group of paranormal investigators spend a few nights at a reportedly haunted location, all the while trying to record evidence of paranormal activity.
On Wednesday, May 6, the show will air its investigation of the Marine Hospital in Galena. Constructed in 1860, the hospital originally was built to serve men who partook in river or seafaring business. However, the hospital was quickly deemed too costly to operate and closed soon after its opening in 1865. The hospital took on several different roles in the following years, operating as a school at one point and a sanitarium at another time. In 1996, the building was purchased by Frank Budreck, who has owned the building ever since.
Today, the building remains unoccupied, with the possible exception of ghostly spirits. Budreck said he bought the hospital with the intention of converting it into a single-family home, but he never got around to the project. So, the building has largely been left empty.
Budreck himself has never had a paranormal experience at the hospital, but many who have walked through the building have heard voices in the halls, perhaps those of former patients who met their demise there. He has heard so many stories of strange occurrences happening at the hospital that he has started to believe there might be something to them.
“People always think they heard something or something like that,” Budreck said. “We’re starting to think that something is actually going on.”
Those stories spread throughout Galena, leading it to become one of the community’s more well-known haunted buildings.
When Noble was contacted by “Ghost Hunters” producers who were inquiring about any haunted structures in Galena, the hospital was one of the first things she mentioned.
“I told them about Galena and the hospital, and they really liked what we told them,” Noble said. “They came out to tour it and were really impressed with the location.”
In January, the “Ghost Hunters” crew spent seven days in Galena to shoot the episode covering the Marine Hospital’s investigation.
Budreck said the paranormal investigators set up monitoring equipment throughout the hospital and spent two nights camped out on the upper floor. Later, they shared their findings with Budreck, who declined to reveal what was found, but added that he was surprised by what he saw.
“I didn’t expect it to come out like it did,” Budreck said. “I actually learned something about the hospital, which I thought was impossible at this point.”
While Budreck generally feels positive about the experience, he is concerned that the episode airing nationally will draw people to sneak onto his property and break into the hospital. He stressed that the hospital building is located on private property, and trespassing is not allowed.
“I already have people sneaking on and breaking in,” Budreck said. “I really don’t want it to get any worse.”
So, what did the paranormal investigators conclude? Is Galena’s Marine Hospital actually haunted? Noble said the showrunners have been tight-lipped about the findings, but they did tell her one thing.
“The evidence will blow our minds.”