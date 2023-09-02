English Insurance
English Insurance in Dyersville, Iowa, is an independent agency that represents many companies and can shop between them to aid clients.

 Contributed

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — English Insurance Agency Inc. celebrated its 75th anniversary Aug. 11, recounting its history as a local main street agency since its founding in 1948.

The agency offers home, auto, life, health, business and commercial client insurance as an independent agency that represents many companies and can shop between them to help clients get the best deal.

