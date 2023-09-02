DYERSVILLE, Iowa — English Insurance Agency Inc. celebrated its 75th anniversary Aug. 11, recounting its history as a local main street agency since its founding in 1948.
The agency offers home, auto, life, health, business and commercial client insurance as an independent agency that represents many companies and can shop between them to help clients get the best deal.
English Insurance began as a primarily life and health business founded by Linus Showalter as Showalter Insurance Agency. In 1955, Merle “Bud” Ross, a teacher at Xavier High School, joined Showalter part time to provide more income for his large family before becoming a full-time partner and renaming the agency to Showalter & Ross Insurance. By 1966, Ross became the sole owner and the agency became Ross Insurance Agency Inc. before changing its name yet again in 1972 to Insurance Associates Inc. of the Midwest and opening a branch agency in Monticello.
The current agency owner, Tim English, first was hired as a commercial producer in 1992 before becoming a partner in 1996 when the agency sold its Monticello branch and the Dyersville location became Ross, English & Associates. English purchased the entire agency from Ross in 1998, changing the name to its current title of English Insurance Agency Inc.
Reflecting on his 25 years of ownership and the agency’s 75 years of existence, English said small-town insurance business can be like an interconnected family with more personal ties between agents and claimants than in larger communities.
“We know a lot of our customers,” he said. “They’re neighbors, family and friends, and over 50 years or so many clients become like family. We want to be there in their time of need. Usually if they’re calling in a claim, whether that’s a car accident, hail or fire, that’s when we need to shine putting our integrity out there.”
As with most businesses, English said changing technology has had a big impact on the agency does business, having been an early adopter of computers in the area.
“There’s been a lot of changes,” he said. “I’ve been in the industry for 42 years, and the biggest change is automation. We were one of the first agencies in eastern Iowa to get computers in the 1980s, and now a phone has more information on it than our big computers at the time. We don’t have paper files since everything is on our management system. Automation and the internet have really changed our businesses for the better since we can do more with less people.”
While automation will continue to have a big effect in the insurance business and with some agencies fully working from home, English said he has no plans to leave the building because it’s important to give clients the satisfaction of talking on the phone with a live person. It’s all a part of giving the personal small-town touch of being with customers in their time of need.
“We’ve had good team members and employees over the years and, more importantly, our clients over the years,” he said. “We’ve had some insurers who have been with us 50 to 60 years and try to get them the best bang for their buck and be honest and up front with them.”
English also said that agency staff members always have tried to be good community members, participating in charity events and school booster clubs. Many employees serve on nonprofit boards or volunteer for the organizations.
Regarding the future of the agency, English said staff members currently are working on helping their clients survive rate increases. He said these rising rates are due to climate change, weather patterns, higher building costs and legal judgments for liability. English Insurance is working to educate clients on how to handle the changing economic landscape, such as by taking higher deductibles to offset the price increases across all companies.