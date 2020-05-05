The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Christopher L. Appleton, 32, of Rockford, Ill., was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging first-degree harassment.
- Tristian J. Benson, 19, of 2260 Pasadena Drive, Apt. 2, was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Butterfield Drive on charges of interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and three probation violations. Court documents state that he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on March 15.
- Russell A. Pope, 45, of 495 Edith St., was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he threatened and placed in fear his wife, Kimberly A. Pope, 39.
- Tyler J. Sternhagen, 29, of 2401 Windsor Ave., was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Sunday on charges of third-degree burglary and interference with official acts.