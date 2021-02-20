EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque police said a Dubuque woman was arrested with more than 3 pounds of marijuana Thursday night.
Passion U. Tookes, 23, of 2419 Central Ave., Apt. 8, was arrested and is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with felony possession of cannabis and felony possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.
East Dubuque police reported pulling over Tookes’ vehicle at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. 20 and Barge Terminal Road due to an equipment violation.
A Galena police officer with a K-9 also responded, and the dog indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, according to a press release.
Police reported finding about 3.5 pounds of marijuana “in vacuum-sealed bags inside a backpack,” as well as more than $1,000 and a handgun.