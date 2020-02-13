A pair of Clarke University alumni had a hand in preparing the music for last Sunday’s Academy Awards.
Luke Flynn, who graduated from Clarke in 2013, and Tim Gelhaus, who graduated from Clarke in 2015, both earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in music, studying composition under Clarke professor of music Amy Dunker.
In mirrored paths, they each went on to studies in composition in Kagoshima, Japan, and earned a Master of Music in composition from Butler University in Indianapolis, Ind.
Recently relocating back to the area to raise a family, Flynn has continued to work remotely for JoAnn Kane Music Service in Culver City, Calif. A film music proofreader, the Dubuque native has worked on such scores as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Frozen II,” “La La Land,” “Cars 3” and a host of others.
In addition to having his award-winning work performed throughout the world -- including by the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra -- Flynn also has composed scores for trailers, commercials, video games, theatrical works and films, including 2018’s comedy, “Holmes and Watson,” starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.
During his time at Clarke, he was the recipient of the Francis J. O’Connor Memorial Award, the university’s most prestigious honor given to a graduating senior. Flynn also was the first American student to study music composition at the International University of Kagoshima.
A native of Owen, Wis., Gelhaus also has found professional traction with JoAnn Kane Music Service, a company regarded for its work on feature films, television shows, concert scores and award ceremonies, including the Oscars.
In addition to his work as a music copyist, Gelhaus’ work has been performed throughout the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan. His also has had his work performed by the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.