The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Caroline E. Nelson, 28, of 1080 Roosevelt St., was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of domestic assault with injury and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that she assaulted her husband, Kyle D. Nelson, 42, at their residence.
- Caleb A. Warner, 18, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Peru Road in Dubuque on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and probation violations. Court documents state that he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. in Dubuque on April 6.