Most Thursdays find Paul Winer in the woodshop at Four Mounds, quietly putting skills developed over a lifetime to work for the repair and upgrade of the historic property and staff’s operations.
Winer has volunteered regularly at Four Mounds for about two years, starting after a friend from his woodturning club shared that he had done so previously. Winer is retired from a career as a manufacturing engineer but always maintained a hobby and side business woodworking — from cabinets to turned vases.
Now, Winer has become the Four Mounds Foundation’s go-to guy when it needs furniture or openings fixed or new furniture built.
This has been especially important for the bed-and-breakfast operated in the property’s historic white house.
“It’s an older facility,” Winer said. “Renting out rooms, things get abused and broken. So, usually I am fixing broken things: chairs, doors, chests, anything around the property. I’ve made enough tabletops for nightstands to replace the ones that were there. I’m now working on storm windows for the sunroom in the white house. Those are huge — they’re almost 90 inches tall.”
Winer also has worked on new features for the gray house, in which the foundation’s staff operate community education programming.
“I’m working on longer-range projects like replacing doors — not ornate doors, but functional doors like utility rooms and playhouses,” he said. “And I’m working on tables for office use to fit in oddball spaces.”
Four Mounds Executive Director Jill Courtney said Winer had been a pleasant surprise and dedicated addition to the volunteer corps.
“He’s only missed two Thursdays. One was Thanksgiving,” she said. “And he is instrumental in the preservation of the property. Whether they’re damaged or ruined, he can take huge window moldings and create replicas. Otherwise, it would be terribly expensive to have those sort of services done. And all he ever asks for is a cup of coffee.”
While Winer is happiest sticking to the woodshop, he said, he has pitched in teaching some of Four Mounds’ technical training classes when needed.
“I helped teach a cabinet-making course until they found a guy who was able to teach it each semester as a hired person,” he said. “I enjoy that also, but I don’t really want to be a teacher.”
Most of all, Winer is happy to lend a hand and enjoys the Four Mounds staff, other volunteers and students.
“I came out one day and they immediately latched on to me, and I’ve been there ever since,” he said. “I think they appreciate the help, and they make that known. I enjoy working with them all.”
