POTOSI, Wis. — Scarlett Lewis believes thoughts drive emotions, which in turn influence behaviors.
She also believes that once people become aware of that connection, they can respond to adverse situations in a healthier way.
“When we can get in between what’s happening and our response, then we’re in control, and then we get to make choices … to choose love over fear, anxiety, hatred or any of the other choices you could make,” Lewis told a crowd of Potosi, Wis., middle and high school students Monday.
Over the past 10 years, Lewis has chosen love in the face of tragedy and grief after her son Jesse was killed at age 6 during the Dec. 14, 2012, mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. In 2013, she founded the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, which provides social-emotional learning programs that have been used in all 50 states and more than 120 countries.
Lewis spoke to Potosi students Monday as part of the district’s “Kickstart to Well-Being” social-emotional learning day for students in seventh through 12th grades.
“This was something we wanted to do to bring our community together around something that can make our community better, and Scarlett has a great message to share,” said Tammy Cooley, the district’s director of pupil services and school psychologist.
Lewis also attended the Potosi Catfish Festival on Sunday, serving as the event’s parade marshal and leading activities for youth and families.
The seeds for the Choose Love Movement were planted when Lewis, preparing for her son’s funeral, noticed a message Jesse had left on the chalkboard in the family’s kitchen. The three words — phonetically spelled because the boy was still learning to write — read “Nurturing, healing love.”
“That gave me the answer to why the shooter did what he did,” Lewis told the Potosi students. “He didn’t have the ability to give and receive love. … I pictured the shooter as a little boy with an angry thought, without the skills, tools and nurturing environment that he needed to process that thought, and it escalated.”
Four character values — courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action — form the basis of the Choose Love Movement’s programming for homes, schools and community organizations.
Lewis told the Potosi students that Jesse is credited with saving nine of his classmates’ lives by shouting at them to run when the shooter’s weapon stalled as he entered their classroom.
“Every single one of us has the capacity for Jesse’s bravery,” she said. “Science tells us that courage is actually a muscle, and we can strengthen it.”
She offered several ways to help students strengthen their courage, including striking a “brave pose” such as placing hands on their hips. She also encouraged them to practice gratitude and compassion through positive self-talk or keeping a gratitude journal.
Lewis told students that forgiving those who hurt them does not mean forgetting the incident or failing to hold others accountable. Rather, it allows the forgiver to take back personal power over the situation.
“Forgiveness was a big set of scissors. I cut the cord that attached me to that pain,” she said of forgiving the Sandy Hook shooter, Adam Lanza. “ … I don’t want him to destroy my life, too. I’m not going to be another victim.”
After Lewis’ presentation, students spent the afternoon participating in group activities centered around team-building and character education.
Students Addy Nebergall and Jordyn Robinson, both 14, said the presentation taught them about forgiveness and the power of a person’s mind-set.
“It helped me understand emotions and (that) how you feel about things affects (how you behave),” Jordyn said.
