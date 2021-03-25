Police said one person was injured when a semi-tractor trailer struck a vehicle Monday in Dubuque.
Lucinda L. Deener, 63, of Fennimore, Wis., was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Deener was traveling west on Dodge Street and approaching its intersection with Cedar Cross and John F. Kennedy roads at 6:40 a.m. when she stopped suddenly.
A semi driven by Santiago A. Castillo-Ramirez, 48, of Hanover Park, Ill., struck the rear of Deener’s vehicle.
Castillo-Ramirez was cited with failure to maintain control.