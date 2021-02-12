The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Timothy J. Mess, 62, of 1499 Elm St., was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of White Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging failure to appear in court from Grant County, Wis.
- Kailee A. Beyer, 32, of 2076 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Beyer did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Nov. 21.
- Danalisse A. Cole, 24, of 30 Devon Drive, reported $600 worth of criminal damage done at about 11:05 a.m. Thursday to a residence at 670 Nevada St.
- Beecher’s, 1691 Asbury Road, reported the theft of items worth $637 at about 8:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Zebediah J. Ross, 36, of 630 Groveland Place, reported the theft of a guitar and other items worth $987 between midnight Dec. 8 and 12:20 p.m. Wednesday from a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Street.