Opening a licensed child care center in Dubuque could become much easier under a city proposal designed to help families find and afford care amid a shortage of providers.
Dubuque’s Zoning Advisory Commission voted, 4-0, on Wednesday to recommend amending city zoning regulations to allow licensed child care centers with 11 or more children as a permitted use within office, commercial and industrial areas.
Dubuque City Council members must sign off on the change before it goes into effect. They are scheduled to meet again Dec. 16.
Currently, child care centers are allowed only as a conditional use. That means owners must notify nearby property owners and go through a hearing and approval process from the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment — a roughly 30-day process.
“The intent is to make affordable, accessible day care more abundant and to reduce the cost and time it takes to develop day care centers,” said Guy Hemenway, a City of Dubuque assistant planner.
Every prior request for a conditional-use permit to operate a child care center in commercial, office and industrial areas has been approved and unopposed, according to city staff.
The proposal does not change state licensing and inspection requirements child care centers must meet.
“We feel that there’s some redundancy ... because the (Iowa) Department of Human Services already reviews almost all of the criteria established for a safe day care facility,” Hemenway said. “We don’t want to slow down the process when that process is already being reviewed by the Department of Human Services at the state level.”
New child care centers proposed in residential areas, however, would still require a conditional use permit and Zoning Board of Adjustment approval.
“It requires an extra layer of review in residential areas because there may be a negative impact with a large number of parents coming and going,” said Kyle Kritz, a city assistant planner.
Renee Krier, owner/director of Romper Stomper Childcare Center, 2307 Central Ave., said she welcomes the change.
While the zoning approval process for her center went smoothly, “I think that it’s definitely a need in Dubuque for more child care centers, so speeding up the process in any way would be good,” Krier said.
“There are a lot of families out there in need, and I turn away quite a few families because of the capacity that I have,” Krier. “We can handle 54 kids per shift with two shifts.”
From 2014 to 2019, Dubuque County experienced a decrease of 60 licensed day care providers — a 27% decline that equates to a loss of 876 child care spaces.
During that time frame, the number of children younger than 6 living in Dubuque County increased by 1% and the percentage of families with such children in which all parents were working increased from 79% to 82%, according to data from Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral.
“I think it’s a really good idea to make it easier for people to provide a service that’s needed,” Commission Member Rich Russell said.