MAQUOEKTA, Iowa -- A Jackson County man has pleaded guilty to threatening his wife with a gun.
Tyler D. Yeager, 32, of rural Maquoketa, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment. His sentencing hearing is set for June 16.
If a plea deal is accepted, a charge of going armed with intent would be dismissed, as well as a related charge of second-degree arson.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will recommend a 10-year prison sentence.
Court documents state that Yeager pointed a handgun at his wife, Autumn Yeager, at their residence on Dec. 26, threatening to kill her and himself. He then ran into another room and fired the gun "while his wife was still inside the house and their minor children were outside of the house in a vehicle nearby."
When authorities arrived on scene, the residence was on fire. Authorities later spoke with witnesses that reported Tyler Yeager made threats to set the house on fire prior to the incident. An analysis of his clothing "indicated the presence of a heavy petroleum distillate, kerosene of diesel," documents state.
"A 'conclusion report' prepared by Special Agent Justin Wade of the State Fire Marshal's Office states that 'the cause of this fire is incendiary in nature, and intentionally set fire," documents state. "It continues by stating 'the totality of the circumstances regarding this fire revealed (Tyler Yeager) intentionally set this fire.'"