Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MANCHESTER, Iowa — A man accused of sexually abusing a woman in Manchester has pleaded guilty to an assault charge.
Demond Mayzes, 43, formerly of Manchester, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Delaware County to a charge of assault causing injury.
If the plea deal is accepted, a charge of third-degree sexual abuse would be dismissed.
Plea documents recommend a 365-day jail sentence with all but two days suspended, as well as two years of probation.
Court documents state that the assault happened in Manchester in spring 2022.
Police said Mayzes attacked a woman he knew, choking her and forcing “her to have sexual intercourse with him.”
Mayzes’ sentencing hearing is set for April 18.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.