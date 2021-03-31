A second teen has taken a plea deal after Dubuque police said he was in a stolen vehicle, possessed a stolen gun and had property taken in four armed robberies in the Chicago area.
Bernard A. Person II, 18, of Waukon, Iowa, recently entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of carrying weapons and first-degree theft. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As part of a plea deal, charges of second-degree theft and trafficking in stolen weapons are expected to be dismissed.
His sentencing hearing is set for May 17.
Court documents state that Dubuque police were contacted by authorities in Oak Park, Ill., on Oct. 21 regarding four gunpoint robberies there two days earlier. One of the stolen cellphones “was ‘pinging’ in the Dubuque area.”
On the afternoon of Oct. 21, police spotted a stolen vehicle being driven by Person, with Jeremiah Collins, 17, of Chicago, as a passenger, but it took off at a high rate of speed. The two teens were found nearby after the car was found unoccupied, documents state.
Police reported finding a stolen gun that the teens put under a porch. Officers also said the teens had credit and debit cards from the Oak Park robberies.
Collins recently also pleaded guilty to adult charges of carrying weapons and first-degree theft. His sentencing hearing is set for April 19.