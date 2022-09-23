STOCKTON, Ill. — Stockton school board members this week approved the sale of the district's elementary school and playground.
Board members unanimously approved the sale to Pure Heart Ministry for $115,000, according to Superintendent James Bunting.
He said the district received two other bids for the property -- one from a local bidder and one from an individual based in Missouri -- although he declined to disclose additional details from those bids.
The district announced the opening of bids for the property last month, seeking a minimum bid of $15,000. Bunting said district officials were pleased with the final results of the sale.
"We actually got $100,000 more than we thought we might get for the building, so that was nice," he said. "We're excited that the space is going to be used."
The sale of the school and playground comes as the district is in the midst of a $7.8 million expansion project at Stockton High School, where a 15,330-square-foot addition is being constructed to house the district’s middle school students. After the addition is completed, the district in the fall of 2023 will move its elementary students into the current middle school, which is adjacent to the high school, bringing all of its students onto one campus.
Bunting said Pure Heart Ministry will not take possession of the elementary school property until August and that the organization did not provide any information in its bid regarding how the property would be used.
Efforts by the Telegraph Herald to reach the organization were unsuccessful.
