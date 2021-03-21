A local group that provides support to family members of people with Down Syndrome is marking a milestone anniversary this year.
The Dubuque Area Down Syndrome Society celebrates its 10th anniversary today.
It’s a fitting occasion, according to Nicole Gantz, as the date is also World Down Syndrome Day. The date — March 21 — signifies the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes the disability.
“It’s an informal group that welcomes you with local arms,” said Gantz, who has been affiliated with the group since the birth of her son Joshua, 9, who has Down Syndrome.
Tammie March co-founded the group with Carla Riley after seeing the need for local support for those who had a family member with Down Syndrome.
March and Riley both have children with Down Syndrome. The two met and formed a tight bond when their girls had heart surgery as infants.
“There was no support and no education,” March said of the local resources available when her daughter Rachel, now 14, was born. “The group was slow to start at first. But in the last few years, more women who have learned they are having a baby with Down Syndrome during their pregnancy are choosing to keep their baby. That has been great to see.”
While the group often attracts new parents, it also is intended for family members of older children and adults with Down Syndrome.
“They definitely need support, too,” March said. “Teenagers need to be able to make friends and have that opportunity for socialization. So, it’s not just for babies. It’s for people of all ages. All of us can support one another.”
The group has been a connecting point for local families, as well as a space to swap advice and recommendations about such diverse topics as education, insurance coverage, health care providers and supplies.
It also instills a sense of reassurance and confidence to parents, Riley said, and siblings of children with Down Syndrome have been able to build relationships.
“One of the greatest things for me to see is some of the new information being brought to the group by new families,” she said. “You see how these new parents go from being nervous to these awesome resources able to contribute and offer advice.”
While local families traditionally gather to honor Global Down Syndrome Day, no event will be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, group members have continued to connect via Facebook and will provide an updated resource book featuring local families and their stories, along with care packages to local hospitals and OB-GYN and pediatric clinics.
Riley said the books have been key to helping spread awareness about the group.
“People can reach out to a family they feel they connect with from reading their story and getting to know more about them and what having a child with Down Syndrome looks like,” she said. “Sometimes, you have a very different picture of what that is in mind. It’s a really good feeling to see these families and to know you have this close-knit group you can rely on.”
Gantz said that has been the greatest asset she has found with the group, even though the challenges parents of those with Down Syndrome face often can be quite different.
“All of the situations our kids are dealing with are different, but what they share in common is having an extra chromosome,” she said. “While society is getting better in their acceptance of those who have different disabilities, this group normalizes the stigma of those disabilities. They take it all away and are just there for each other.”
March agreed, adding that while she welcomes the opportunity to provide support to others, she continues to find new avenues of support, as well.
“I’m actually learning new things from the new families all the time,” she said. “I just think this has been a great resource for our community.”