PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville is working to help commercialize the use of a common Midwestern weed as aviation fuel and biodiesel.
“What I hope this means is another added security for Wisconsin farmers, definitely,” said Pamela Tas, program coordinator and assistant professor for UW-P’s sustainability and renewable energy systems program. “What I hope this means is a larger step toward taking environmental responsibility, environmental stewardship, in our daily life.”
Tas is part of a team of researchers from Midwestern universities seeking to commercialize pennycress as a cash-cover crop used for biodiesel and green aviation fuel.
Officials from Western Illinois University, the lead institution for the project, recently announced the receipt of a $10 million grant for the work from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Tas’ current research is focused on what varieties of pennycress grow best in Wisconsin and the best time of year that farmers could plant it. She and her students will also research best farming techniques to grow the plant.
The plant could be planted in the fall, following farmers’ corn harvest, then serve as an early pollinator crop in the spring before being harvested ahead of the time when farmers would normally plant soybeans, Tas said. Farmers could then sell the pennycress to be processed into fuel.
“What is the best way and the easiest way to integrate this crop into what farmers are already doing?” Tas said. “Because at the end of the day, that’s who we’re trying to help, that and the environment.”
Biofuels produce less carbon dioxide emissions than fossil fuels when burned, though not significantly less, Tas said. However, as plants used for biofuels grow, they take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, so the carbon is “recycled,” she said.
And even a small reduction in the emissions from biofuels can make a big difference given the scale of the aviation industry, she said.
“When we talk about gallons of fuel being used, even a few percentage-point savings still equals quite a savings, and now we get to recycle this carbon, so even better,” Tas said.
Ben Behlke, a sophomore at UW-P studying sustainable and renewable energy systems and political science, is helping to plant and grow pennycress at a site near Madison. The research has potential to help farmers because they could plant pennycress without interrupting their other crops or their land, he said.
“You plant it when the corn isn’t in season, and it’s in that period where they’re not planting anything anyway, so I think pennycress, especially, is a very interesting, very important crop,” Behlke said.
The plant also provides additional environmental benefits because it can help reduce runoff, he said.
Researchers on the projects seek to commercialize pennycress as a biofuel within the next five years, Tas said. The fuel produced by the plant could be used both for aviation fuel as well as fuel for diesel-powered machinery.
“If we’re going to be burning fuel, at least we can make it a bio-derived fuel,” she said.