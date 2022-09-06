Harriet Heitzman never knew a stranger.
Whether it was someone she ran into on one of her daily walks or a new stylist at her favorite salon, the longtime Dubuque resident made it a point to learn something new about everyone she met.
“She looked at every new person as sort of a little present to unwrap and find out all about them,” said Becky Peters, Harriet’s daughter.
Harriet died on July 13. She was 97.
She was born Aug. 10, 1924, to Bert and Ruby (Thompson) Adams. Growing up, she lived on a farm in Spencer, Iowa, and attended a one-room school house as the only girl in her grade.
The boys in her year “weren’t all that nice to her,” Becky said, pushing Harriet to seek comfort and companionship in the local library. That served as the catalyst for a lifelong bibliophilic hobby that Harriet loved to share with friends and family.
“She was exceptionally well read and knowledgeable about so many things,” said longtime friend Mike Coyle, of Dubuque. “She’d point you toward books you’d never pick yourself … and they’d always be wonderful.”
Harriet graduated high school at age 16 and went on to attend Iowa State University in pursuit of an early child development degree.
There, she met Wesley Heitzman, of Dubuque, on a double date arranged by friends.
Wesley was more the quiet type, but family members joked that Harriet was social enough for the both of them. The two married March 23, 1945, on the afternoon of Harriet’s college graduation.
The couple later moved to Dubuque in 1947 after a brief stint in Moline, Ill., where Harriet taught kindergarten and Wesley worked as an engineer.
Once in Dubuque, Wesley and Harriet had three children, Wes, Becky and Thomas. Harriet often pushed her kids to get outside and explore, as well as to dedicate themselves to their studies.
“Education was very important to her,” said her son, Wes Heitzman. “She would sit with me when I had a paper, and she wouldn’t rewrite it, but she’d say ‘Why do you want that word?’ or ‘Why do you have that comma there?’”
The Heitzmans’ home in Dubuque was always a welcoming one, and Harriet loved to entertain as many people as she could, as often as she could.
“She’d host a party on Friday with 20 or 30 people and then, because the house was already done up, she’d have another one on Saturday,” Wes said.
In the 1970s, Harriet opened Cable Car Travel Agency on Bluff Street and ran it for around 10 years. She loved to travel, visiting places such as Thailand, Puerto Rico and Ireland.
She taught that love to her kids and grandkids, whom she adored.
“She believed that travel was a form of education that we had, … that it was a way for us to understand the world outside our own bubbles,” said Emily Heitzman, Harriet’s granddaughter.
Despite all her travels, however, Iowa was still one of Harriet’s favorite places. She often would put herself to sleep by running through the alphabet and naming five Iowa towns for each letter.
Some of that love came from the countless hours she spent giving back to the Dubuque community. She served on several local boards and commissions, including more than 20 years at Hillcrest Family Services. Harriet also was dedicated to her faith and to her church, Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She was also an active member of Dubuque Arts Council for more than 45 years and was instrumental in starting the Music in the Gardens summer concert series at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
In 2017, she got to conduct the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra at the arboretum after winning the annual Pursuit of the Podium fundraising competition.
“That was one time she was nervous,” Becky said. “She was so nervous to conduct, but she did great.”
Some of the other organizations she was involved with included UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital’s Sunshine Circle, the Dubuque County social services board and the “Do-It-Yourselfers,” a group Harriet helped start in 1967 to connect low-income women and single mothers to resources in the area.
Harriet participated in those groups out of a strong desire to promote social justice and equity. Even in her later years, she sought out literature about anti-racism, the women’s movement and LGBTQ+ allyship.
“She was just incredibly, incredibly supportive of others,” Emily said. “My sisters, my cousins, my aunt, we’re all strong women because of her.”
Harriet’s husband Wesley died in 2015, just shy of the couple’s 70th anniversary. While it was a difficult time for her, she pressed on and continued to strengthen the relationships she had with the rest of the family.
She never stopped wanting to meet new friends or chat with old ones, even as she aged. She liked to play bridge with friends, learning how to play online so she didn’t have to give up on the hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also loved her regular visits to Capri College, a local cosmetology school where she got her hair done every Friday for years. After each haircut, she would ask to see the scissors to make sure her bangs were just right.
“She was this amazing, tiny little lady,” said Zoe Sierra-Ballard, the latest student to work with Harriet. “She told it like it is, and she didn’t really sugarcoat things. But she also gave advice in the most positive way possible.”
Briana Hurst, who did Harriet’s hair for more than 10 years, said that is just the way Harriet was and always had been.
“She was so lovely to be around,” Hurst said. “Once when I was sick, she wrote me a handwritten letter to check in. … That was really special.”
That focus on connecting with others followed Harriet through to the very end. Just three days before being admitted to the hospital soon before she passed, she had 19 people over to her apartment to watch the July 3 fireworks on her patio.
“She never stopped wanting to meet people,” Emily said. “And she wanted to know everybody.”
