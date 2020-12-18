Holy Family Catholic Schools officials are examining options to give staff more time to work on strategic initiatives — including the possibility of instituting Friday late arrivals.
The option is one being weighed by system leaders as they chart out their calendars for the next two school years. Members of the system’s school board are expected to finalize those calendars next month.
“The question is somewhat about calendaring, but bigger than that, it’s about making sure we provide our teachers, our faculty and staff the time to actualize strategic plan initiatives,” Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said.
System leaders recently surveyed parents, faculty and staff about their interest in having a later school start time on Fridays, as Dubuque Community Schools leaders have done for several years to provide time for staff development and collaboration.
Those questions come as the system seeks to implement aspects of its strategic plan that are focused on academics, Bormann said. Friday late starts would give staff dedicated time to work on those efforts.
Officials also are considering the option of giving select staff additional time to work on initiatives, rather than instituting a late arrival for everyone.
“It’s just taking a look, taking that into consideration,” Bormann said. “We just know that we are going to move forward. The last year and a half has been quite a bit about buildings and finance, and moving forward, it’s going to be about academic program excellence.”
Bormann noted the key concern about implementing a later start would be lost instructional time. Aligning the system calendar more closely with the public school district would allow students to access district busing every day, however.
System Board Chairman Brian Kane said that based on feedback so far, parents seem to be split on whether they are interested in Friday late starts, while teachers seem more interested in the prospect.
He said teachers believe such a move would provide them with good planning and collaboration time.
However, that has to be weighed against the loss of class time and potential transportation obstacles for parents that could come with a different Friday schedule.
Kane said officials also are looking at alternatives to late starts that would take a more focused approach, such as allowing teachers interested in particular initiatives to participate in shaping them.
“We want to make sure we do the right thing,” Kane said. “Educationally, we’re very sensitive to parents’ transportation needs, sensitive to the number of hours that the students wouldn’t be in educational programs. We really don’t want to give that up. It’s taking into account a lot of things.”