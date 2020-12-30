One person was displaced after a fire today in Dubuque.
No injuries were reported.
A toaster fire was reported at 1612 Butterfield Drive at about 2:05 p.m., according to the Dubuque Fire Department.
Smoke was coming out the front door when firefighters arrived, but they had the fire under control within five minutes, a press release states.
Fire crews remained on scene for two hours.
The displaced resident, whose name was not released, is being assisted by the local American Red Cross.
The property is owned by Agnes and Anne Mullen, according to online county property records.