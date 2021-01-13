DARLINGTON, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin man faces multiple citations after police said he crashed his car into a building in Darlington for the second time in 16 months.
Robin Fries, 64, of Mineral Point, faces citations of reckless driving, hit-and-run, failure to notify police of a crash and operating without insurance, according to the Darlington Police Department.
A press release issued Tuesday morning states that police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at 5:23 p.m. Thursday at Piggly Wiggly Plaza. Witnesses reported seeing a truck crash into the building, causing significant damage, and then fleeing the scene.
Officers located and stopped the vehicle, driven by Fries, on Main Street.
Police reported that Fries hit the Dollar General store in Darlington on Aug. 10, 2018, causing about $18,000 worth of damage.
The release states that, given the multiple crashes into structures, Fries has been referred to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation medical review section to have his driving privilege re-evaluated.