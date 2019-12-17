Lafayette County supervisors recently approved a $420,000 expenditure for a new generator and related updates to ensure that the county’s long-term-care facility remains open.
The supervisors approved the county borrowing just more than $420,000 from Clare Bank at an interest rate of 1.96% to buy the generator for Lafayette Manor in Darlington.
County officials were told by state inspectors to replace the current unit, which is nearly 50 years old, or the county would be cited, which could have led to closing the facility.
District 15 Supervisor Scott Pedley, of Shullsburg, serves on the Lafayette Manor Committee. He told the board that while the cost might seem high, it includes an extensive rewiring of Lafayette Manor to update electrical systems so the new generator can work properly.