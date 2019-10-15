A Dubuque man accused of shooting fireworks at a group of people after calling them racial slurs recently was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to one of two charges.
John F. Daniel, 49, of 2327 Central Ave., No. 3, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to reckless use of fire or explosives. A charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon-violation of individual rights was dismissed.
Court documents state that, on the night of July 6, Daniel called several people racial slurs, flipped off the group with both hands and then lit a Roman candle and pointed it at the group, so that the projectiles headed toward them, prompting the group to run inside. No one was hit, but a vehicle was struck.
Police met with Daniel, who admitted to shooting fireworks at the group but “stated he was not intentionally trying to strike them,” according to the documents. Daniel stated he was aiming at the top of the residence into which the group fled.
Daniel was sentenced to 360 days in jail, all but 10 days of which were suspended, and given two years of probation. He must pay a $315 fine, court costs and other fees.