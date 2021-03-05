Becoming an Outdoor Woman
Saturday, Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road.
9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join Dubuque County Conservation and Dubuqueland Pheasants Forever for the day. Activities include presentations from local female outdoor experts, campfire cooking, knot tying and a local female Iron Man athlete who will discuss the “how-to” for getting into triathlons. Come prepared for being outside for a session around a campfire. Donation is recommended for lunch. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/137816186925.
Platteville Farmers Market
Saturday, Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St, Platteville, Wis.
8 a.m. to noon. The market consists of growers, producers and nonprofits that sell agricultural products, as well as handcrafted art and prepared foods. Information: Call 608-218-4374 or visit plattevillefarmersmarketwi.com.
Dubuque Winter Farmers Market
Saturday, Kennedy Mall (former Younkers Men’s Store), 555 John F. Kennedy Road
9 a.m. to noon. Shop for local produce and other items indoors. Information: wintermarketdbq.com.