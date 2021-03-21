FARLEY, Iowa — City of Farley leaders have hired their first city administrator.
Lory Young was offered and accepted the position of city administrator and city clerk following a closed session of the Farley City Council on Friday, Mayor Jeff Simon said.
“She’s both professional with a lot of experience, but she’s also very down-to-earth,” Simon said. “She’s a very strong believer in communication, and she’ll be a good fit for Farley and this area.”
Young was most recently city administrator for Gaylord, Minn. Previously, she was the city clerk and finance officer for the City of Riverside, Iowa.
“She was looking to move back to Iowa,” Simon said. “She has family in Iowa.”
City of Farley leaders are looking to have Young start her new position on April 5. Her starting salary will be $83,000, Simon said.
Simon said Young’s experience in the area of economic development, her strong belief in volunteerism and her ability to work well with people were among qualities that made her stand out.
“It’s not only about setting us up for growth, but it’s also about enriching the quality of life that we have for our existing businesses and residents, and she’s going to help us with all that,” Simon said.