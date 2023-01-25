Two families were displaced by a fire at a Dubuque residence Tuesday afternoon, though no injuries were reported.
Firefighters were dispatched at 3:53 p.m. to 423 Loras Blvd., where there was a fire on the third floor of the three-story, multi-family residence.
Dubuque Fire Department Capt. Jason Lueken said firefighters were able to get the blaze contained by 4:01 p.m. Crews helped evacuate five occupants from the first and second floors of the building, and no injuries were reported, a press release states.
Recommended for you
The fire was contained to one room on the third floor of the structure, Lueken said. However, fire and smoke damage rendered the third floor temporarily unlivable for the family of two adults and four children who reside there.
Additionally, two adults living on the second floor temporarily were displaced due to water damage. Lueken said a total damage estimate was not yet available.
“We tried to put tarps out, but there was some water damage to the second floor,” he said. “They will at least have to sleep somewhere else for one night.”
Lueken said the American Red Cross had been notified of the displaced families.
A family living on the first floor of the building was not displaced.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, though it is believed to be accidental at this time, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.