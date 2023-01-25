Loras Blvd. Fire
Dubuque firefighters respond to a fire at 423 Loras Blvd. in Dubuque on Tuesday.

Two families were displaced by a fire at a Dubuque residence Tuesday afternoon, though no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:53 p.m. to 423 Loras Blvd., where there was a fire on the third floor of the three-story, multi-family residence.

