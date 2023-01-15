Two Dubuque businesses are serving monthlong suspensions and are required to pay fines after selling alcohol to minors during a compliance check last fall, while several others are required to pay lesser fines.

Dubuque Wine and Spirits, 3305 Asbury Road, and Beecher’s, 1691 Asbury Road, both have had their license to sell alcoholic beverages suspended for 30 days by the Alcoholic Beverages Division of Iowa and must also pay a civil penalty of $1,500 each.

