Two Dubuque businesses are serving monthlong suspensions and are required to pay fines after selling alcohol to minors during a compliance check last fall, while several others are required to pay lesser fines.
Dubuque Wine and Spirits, 3305 Asbury Road, and Beecher’s, 1691 Asbury Road, both have had their license to sell alcoholic beverages suspended for 30 days by the Alcoholic Beverages Division of Iowa and must also pay a civil penalty of $1,500 each.
The suspensions are being served from Jan. 2 to Feb. 2, according to state documents and the Dubuque City Clerk’s Office.
The two businesses sold alcohol to minors during a compliance check conducted Oct. 15, 2022, by Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division with the assistance of Dubuque police. It was the second offense within the past two years for both businesses, leading to the suspension.
Six other Dubuque businesses also sold alcohol to minors during the October compliance check. State documents show that four of them — 1st and Main, 101 Main St.; The Hub on Main, 253 Main St.; Liquor Tobacco and Gas, 1401 Central Ave.; and Northside Liquor, 2013 Central Ave. — were given a $500 fine for the first sale of alcohol to a minor.
Skinny Maginny’s, 345 Main St., and Mason Dixon Saloon, 163 Main St., also sold alcohol to minors during the compliance check, but no fines or suspensions are yet listed for those businesses in state documents.