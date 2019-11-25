For a community health center, an address is part of its identity.
Organizations such as Dubuque’s Crescent Community Health Center are designed, from the top down, to remove barriers to care for underinsured and underserved populations. And those efforts start with its physical location.
Fortunately for the 6,000-plus area residents who will be served by Crescent next year, the facility’s new site at 1690 Elm St. is just a literal stone’s throw away from the agency’s long-established downtown home.
“Think of this as a holistic center, a health home for our patients, where they can not only get health and wellness in one site,” said CEO Gary Collins. “Dental is here. Brain health is here. Medical is here.”
The new facility opens at 10 a.m. today.
The move across the street from its former site opened several doors for Crescent, according to Collins. Far-flung health offerings — such as a wellness center — were brought in house, and the building is able to accommodate several expanded and new services.
But perhaps most importantly, the move to the 22,000-square-foot space in the former Lamarr Advertising building keeps the center in the very neighborhood it was designed to serve.
“Being a federally qualified health center, one of the targets is to be where our target population is,” said Collins. “More than 65% of our patients are 100% or below the federal poverty level. It’s important that we’re in the zip code to address that.”
MOVING
The first iteration of Crescent Community Health Center opened in 2006, the result of a coordinated effort to bring a federally qualified health center to Dubuque.
For years, the facility — which offers dental care and a wide array of general medical and health services — was located at 1789 Elm St. But as demand grew, it became clear that a new home was needed.
“We realized ... we were running out of space, and our client wait times for appointments was becoming unrealistically long,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, the president of Crescent’s board of directors. “And with projections from the federal government and our local area, we just knew we needed more space to house more dentists, more doctors, more nurses, etc.”
Officials expect to serve more than 8,000 patients annually by 2021.
Fortunately, opportunity knocked just a few doors away.
In 2017, the building was purchased by developer Metx LLC, officials from which promised to invest at least $9 million to prepare the structure for Crescent and other complementary tenants. Though Crescent is the first anchor tenant, Beaker’s Coffee Shop and Infocus Pharmacy Services are set to open soon.
Other tenants eventually will fill out the building space. Collins said building owners will seek to find companies or services that are compatible with Crescent’s overall mission.
The new space is designed to be comfortable and serviceable at all levels.
Several of the exam rooms are designed for bariatric, or severely obese, patients. These rooms have wider doors and chairs and exam beds engineered to be comfortable and safe for heavier patients.
There are 14 restrooms in the facility, compared to just four at the old space. And patient waiting rooms have been outfitted with children’s play areas and televisions broadcasting educational programming.
The more patients are comfortable, the more likely they are to build trust with health care providers, officials said.
“(Crescent officials) can do the warm handoff from the medical provider, or even the dental provider, right to the behavioral health counselor,” said Collins. “Actually take that patient down and do the introduction, which is so critical to establish that trust.”
NEW SERVICES
The new location has room for 14 medical exam rooms, the aforementioned wellness center and training spaces, and it soon will have patient “kiosks” that provide internet access.
“(The wellness center) is not new,” said Collins, noting that it previously was located on Central Avenue. “One of the things that we’re really big on is improving access to care and eliminating barriers. By having this in the same building with an elevator, we anticipate this being used much, much more.”
A new training kitchen will allow center staff to host classes, teaching clients — many of whom have diabetes or subsist on heavily processed foods — ways to prepare fresh, nutritious and inexpensive meals.
“Here they can be involved in the cooking, eat it and see what it’s like, and know they’re more apt to incorporate it into their diet,” said Corrigan. “It’s knowledge. People assume, ‘Oh, let’s give this fresh produce to people who don’t have food.’ Well, if they don’t know what it is or how to prepare it, it doesn’t make a difference.”
The new center, housed on the third and fourth floors of the structure, also has 17 dental suites, though not all have been built out yet.
“Next year, our dental visits will surpass our medical visits,” Collins said. “Remember, patients can be seen on a sliding-fee scale. There’s really not many places you can go and get quality dental care with that kind of payment model.”
Corrigan said many Crescent clients have gone years and years without so much as a dental cleaning, so the service is vital.
“Some people haven’t had a professional cleaning for 10 years, and that can take several visits for that hygienist,” she said.