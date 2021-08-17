GALENA, Ill. — Al and Dorothy “Dottie” Voetberg have been married for 60 years, though their friendship began 78 years ago — before they even knew how to read.
“Our claim to fame is we met in kindergarten,” Al said.
The Voetbergs and Dorothy’s family, the Youngs, both lived in Traer, Iowa, a town so small that everybody knew everyone. Today, the couple lives in Galena.
There were only 10 boys and 23 girls in their grade, so Dorothy and Al were together all through school.
“We were good friends,” Dorothy said. “We started dating our sophomore year of high school. I liked him because I thought he was handsome, then and now. And he was a good dancer.”
The couple would go to sock hops and went together to the junior and senior prom.
After high school, Al joined the U.S. Air Force and served for four years. Dorothy studied elementary education and English at Monmouth (Ill.) College.
They kept in touch and would sometimes go on dates when Al visited home, but they didn’t make long-term plans and weren’t sure that they would end up together.
“I don’t know that it was ever really thought that maybe it would work out,” Al said. “Somehow, we just keep coming back to each other.”
Al spent a year in Goose Bay, Labrador, in Canada. There, he bought the diamond he eventually would give to Dorothy.
Years later, that diamond was lost by a jeweler when Dorothy left it for cleaning.
“That was one of the worst days of my life,” she recalled.
At the end of his military service, Al made plans to go to Washington, where his parents had moved. Al lined up a disc jockey job at a radio station and started thinking about college.
But before the move, Al visited Iowa and decided he had better things to do in his home state.
“I came back and never went back up,” Al said. “I came across her again.”
At the time, Dorothy was a teacher in Cedar Rapids. She did consider another suitor, but when Al returned to Iowa, she chose him. Al began studying at University of Iowa.
“He went off to the Air Force and I went to college, and then, he went to college, and the rest is history,” Dorothy said.
“We’ve made it this far,” Al said.
After a two-year engagement, Al and Dorothy were married on June 10, 1961, at Traer United Presbyterian Church, a brick church with a stained-glass, dome ceiling that Dorothy’s grandfather John W. Young helped build.
“We were engaged for two years before we got married because we didn’t want to rush into anything,” Al said jokingly. “We had to get to know each other.”
They have three children: Alison Flogel, Laura Merritt and Kent Voetberg. When the children were young, Dorothy switched to substitute teaching.
The family enjoyed time outdoors, skiing every year in Colorado.
After nearly two decades in Cedar Rapids, the Voetbergs moved to Bettendorf, Iowa. Dorothy took up teaching again.
One year in the early 1990s, Dorothy’s fourth-graders were invited to Scott Community College for a virtual presentation about space, which was shared over the Iowa Communications Network with a class in Le Mars, Iowa.
“I just think that was so much fun, and it was the highlight of my teaching career,” Dorothy said.
When she was 63, Dorothy had one of the best classes she ever taught and decided to retire.
“I went out on a real happy note because that was such a wonderful class,” she said.
Over the years, Al held a variety of jobs, working for a food company, a business that supported dentists and for himself as a manufacturer’s representative.
He retired the same year as Dorothy did, and the couple moved again, this time to Galena.
“We love it,” Dorothy said. “It’s quiet, and there’s many social activities that they have up here and lots of friends.”
For fun, Al enjoyed fly fishing, and Dorothy loved tennis.
“She would play tennis, and I would get a call saying, ‘We’re short one. Come on down.’ And I would go under duress because I’m a better fisherman than I am a tennis player,” Al said. “I still fish, and she watches tennis.”
The couple traveled to see the Grand Slam tennis tournaments in Australia, France, Wimbledon and New York.
Central to the Voetbergs’ relationship is how well they know one another.
“They would say that once in a while — we’ve known each other forever,” Flogel said. “And it was literally true.”
When their children grew up and began entering in their own relationships, Dorothy gave them a bit of advice: Don’t get married too soon.
“You can’t get married until you’re at least 30, so you’ll really know the person,” Dorothy said. “We knew each other so well.”
Al agrees.
“Go to college, and travel. Get a job,” Al said. “Marriage is not just a physical attraction. So many people jump into it. There’s more to it than that.”