DELHI, Wis. — The end of an impressive educational career is nearly here.
Maquoketa Valley Community School District Superintendent Doug Tuetken is retiring after 15 years at the helm. In January, he accepted an early-retirement payout of up to $61,000 over the next three years.
Tuetken also serves as superintendent for North Linn Community School District. His last day at both school districts will be June 30.
Dave Hoeger is stepping into those roles. He currently is superintendent of Montezuma (Iowa) Community Schools and served as principal of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth from 2010 to 2017.
Tuetken’s time in the education field dates back to his college years.
He got his undergraduate degree in science and physical education from University of Iowa and then his master’s degree. The next move took him to University of South Dakota for his superintendent endorsement. He filled an assistant principal role while in South Dakota.
His journey brought him back to University of Iowa, where he served as a graduate assistant in the athletic department. After filling a few positions, he started teaching at Vinton-Shellsburg High School.
Tuetken’s final stop before Maquoketa Valley was as principal of West Delaware High School in Manchester.
“I have always wanted to be in the education field,” Tuetken said. “I wanted the opportunity to work with kids. I remember a few teachers had a positive influence on me when I was in middle school.”
Residents who attended a school board meeting during his time noted one message offered many times by Tuetken.
“It takes everybody going in the right direction to make the district great,” he said. “It has always been ‘we,’ not ‘I.’”
Tuetken feels now is a good time to retire. It is not that he doesn’t love his job anymore — he wants to see the district continue to grow.
“Change will be good for me,” Tuetken said. “Change will be good for Maquoketa Valley. Now is a great time to move on, and it will allow for new ideas and growth.”
At Tuetken’s last school board meeting, board members reflected on his impact.
“I have worked with seven or eight superintendents, and you certainly put the students and staff first,” said John Zietlow.
Added Chris Huber, “You have gotten us through a lot of hard times that a lot of other schools did not get through.”
Tuetken said he is proud of the school board members and administration. He feels that they have helped the district move forward during his time.
“I just want to thank the school board for the opportunity, especially Donna Kunde,” Tuetken said. “She was president of the board when I was hired and gave me this opportunity.”
Tuetken said he does not have any immediate plans for retirement aside from spending time with his four daughters, nine grandchildren and wife, Sara. He also will stay active with local organizations and programs such as Dollars for Scholars.
“I have enjoyed working with the kids, families, teachers, staff and everyone else,” Tuetken said. “There was an established culture that focused on the kids. It was an easy fit.”
There was one final note he wanted to leave for families who are considering the school district.
“If you truly love your children, send them to Maquoketa Valley,” he said.