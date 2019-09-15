BELMONT, Wis. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck Friday southwest of Belmont.
Carley A. Berndt, 22, of Monroe, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:05 p.m. Friday on Wisconsin 81 near Lafayette County H. A press release states that Larry D. Simmons, 70, of Cuba City, was eastbound on the highway when he slowed to turn onto Lafayette County H and was rear-ended by Berndt’s vehicle.
Berndt’s vehicle suffered “severe” damage and had to be towed from the scene, while Simmons’ vehicle suffered moderate damage, the release states.
Berndt was cited with inattentive driving.