CUBA CITY, Wis. -- Cuba City officials have announced a variety of events for the city’s Christmas Glow celebration in late November and early December.
The celebration will begin Nov. 26 with Small Business Saturday, when shoppers will receive a raffle ticket for each $10 spent at participating Cuba City Chamber of Commerce businesses, an online announcement states.
A similar raffle, with chamber gift certificates as prizes, will be held during the Chamber of Commerce Shop Local Promotion from Nov. 28 to Dec. 17. Shoppers will receive one entry per person at participating chamber businesses each day of the promotion.
The city’s annual holiday home decorating contest has been expanded to include business storefronts. Interested participants can submit their address to rogersdmr51@gmail.com or at City Hall by Dec. 5., and judging will take place on Dec. 7.
The Christmas Glow Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 10, on Main Street, with hot chocolate, hot dogs, cheese curds and popcorn available beginning at 4:30 p.m. After the parade, Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will meet with children in the Presidential Courtyard, and winners for the parade float and home decorating contests will be announced.
Special holiday menu items and drink specials will be available at many Cuba City businesses on Dec. 10 before and after the parade.
For more information and to register to participate in the parade, visit bit.ly/3UM0FoC.
