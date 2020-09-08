U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, and Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, highlighted their visions for COVID-19 relief before butting heads on economic issues, during the first debate in their campaign in Iowa's 1st Congressional District.
Just over two months before Election Day 2020, Finkenauer and Hinson answered questions on a wide range of topics during their debate on Iowa PBS Monday night in Johnston, Iowa.
Leading off the debate, the two discussed their hopes for the long-awaited next round of COVID-19 relief to come out of Washington, D.C.
When asked about the Democratic-controlled U.S. House plan to spend $3 trillion more on the relief — over the $1 trillion proposed by the U.S. Senate — Finkenauer said there is aid that is needed in Iowa at any cost. Specifically, she said she was concerned about local governments.
“Our cities and counties and states are losing millions of dollars. We have to make sure we backfill those dollars. It’s going to put even public safety at risk, if we don’t backfill these communities. We also have to make sure we help our essential workers and make sure they have paid time off as well and have hazard pay.”
Finkenauer said, in fact, that she had differed with her party’s leadership, wanting those priorities to be narrower and at the forefront.
Hinson said she, too, wished the next wave would be narrower, but praised the Paycheck Protection Program.
“We need to be looking at the data, to make sure the funds reach the places they need to reach,” she said. “I did some checking on hospitals, because they received a huge amount of the money. Some are saying, ‘Yup, we’re absolutely fine on the PPE.’ Others are saying they need additional help.”
Further regarding health care, the candidates were asked where they stood on health policy, generally. Finkenauer stood behind the need for a “public option” as preferred by former Vice President Joe Biden, rather than Medicare for All.
“We need to add a public option, fix the Affordable Care Act, give folks an option to buy into something like Medicare,” she said. “It also drives competition in the insurance market to drive down premiums.”
Finkenauer said one of the biggest problems of the Trump presidency has been repeated attempts to repeal the ACA.
Hinson, too, said efforts to repeal the ACA may be premature.
“We can’t repeal and replace until we have a plan to cover pre-existing conditions,” she said. “But, it’s clear that the ACA is not doing what it was intended to do.”
Hinson promoted targeted fixes on administrative costs and getting medicines to market faster.
Finkenauer was part of the Democratic wave that flipped the House in 2018, winning the seat from former U.S. Rep. Rod Blum, of Dubuque. Her district, which covers eastern Iowa, was one of 41 seats that flipped that year to secure a Democratic majority.
The latest poll for the district, conducted by Monmouth University between July 25 and Aug. 3, had Finkenauer leading Hinson 51% to 41%, with 8% undecided. The poll of 391 registered voters in the district was conducted by telephone and online, and the poll’s margin of error was between 4.4 and 5.1 percentage points.