A barred owl rests on a branch in Dubuque last year. An Owl Prowl event is scheduled to take place this evening at Swiss Valley Nature Center. Participants will learn about owls that live in Iowa and then go on a hike.
Today, Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road
6 to 7:30 p.m. Learn all about the owls that live in Iowa and what their calls sound like. Then, go on a hike and test your owl call skills. Registration is required. To register online, visit www.tinyurl.com/SwissValleyOwlProwl. Cost: Free. More information: 563-556-6745.
Winter Cabaret
Saturday, University of Dubuque’s Charles & Romona Myers Center, 445 N. Algona St.
3 p.m. Enjoy delicious desserts and an afternoon of modern pop and musical theater performances by fine and performing arts students from University of Dubuque. Cost: Free. Donations accepted to benefit UD’s music program.
Winter Farmers Market
Saturday, Kennedy Mall (West Concourse), 555 John F. Kennedy Road
9 a.m. to noon. Browse and buy from local vendors selling produce, baked goods, beef and poultry, wine, chocolates, jams and jellies, honey, eggs, spices and seasonings, soap and skin care products. Cost: Free admission. More information: www.wintermarketdbq.com.
Indoor Farmers Market
Saturday, Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis.
8 a.m. to noon. Check out the work of local artists while shopping at the farmers market. Vendors will be offering items from eggs, meats and baked goods, to masks and knit items. Cost: Free admission. More information: plattevillefarmersmarketwi.com.