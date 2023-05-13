Vendor Deb Amunrud, consultant for Pink Zebra, lets Oakley Brennan, 3, smell Scented Sprinkles during the second annual Spring Fever Vendor Show at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
After making the rounds of the various vendors assembled at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Saturday, friends Char Muntz, Mary Trannel and Linda Heyer took a moment to compare their finds.
Muntz had snagged a sea green poncho from one booth, while her sister Heyer was considering buying special cleaning supplies from another.
For her part, Trannel had bought an arrangement of artificial flowers designed to be attached to a wine bottle as decoration.
“I could give it away as a gift, but I think I might just keep it,” Trannel said, showing off the small white flowers. “I have a wine bottle sitting on my kitchen counter, and this would make the perfect little decoration.”
The group of women were among the hundreds of people who filtered into the fairgrounds for the second annual Spring Fever Vendor Show. The event featured more than 50 area vendors assembled just in time for Mother’s Day.
Ivy and Thread Boutique owner and event organizer Kaitlyn Engling said the timing was intentional, pointing out the numerous mother-daughter pairs roaming around the showroom.
“I just thought it would be the perfect time to grab your favorite girls, whether it’s your mom, your grandma or your kids and come out and shop and just spend the day together,” she said.
Engling started her boutique in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. She started organizing vendor shows when restrictions on large groups waned to get the word out about her new business and allow others to do the same.
The booths were filled with small business owners or local consultants for larger companies trying to attract new customers. A variety of wares were on display, from clothing and toys to barbecue sauce and freeze-dried candies.
Kay’s Creations owner Nyla Kahl, of Bellevue, Iowa, was selling hand-knit blankets she made using large, chunky yarn. The event marked her first time participating in a vendor show. She said she was pleased with the response and interest she got from passing visitors.
“I actually started making these as holiday gifts for my family, … and I just kept making them until I decided, ‘OK, I actually want to do this,’” said Kahl, 23. “So I kind of took the leap and signed up for this … and I’ve had a lot of people stop and show interest.”
Like Kahl, many of the vendors at the show were “pop-up” businesses, meaning stores without brick-and-mortar locations that can set up shop pretty much anywhere.
The pop-up model has become increasingly popular in recent years because it allows business owners to build a customer base without having to commit right away to the cost and upkeep of a physical location.
Attendee Kimberly Gajewski, of Belmont, Wis., said she appreciated that the vendor show highlighted those smaller businesses, which she said added some nice variety to the event.
“It’s been nice just hanging out (with friends),” she said. “There’s things here I haven’t really seen before, so it’s fun to see things that are a little different.”
