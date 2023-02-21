Authorities said a Dubuque County Jail inmate armed himself with a metal drawer, injured four corrections officers and tried to grab one of their stun guns Monday.
Jarrell D. Johnson, 31, of Chicago, was arrested at the jail on charges of disarming a peace officer, first-degree harassment and two counts each of assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts with injury.
Court documents state that four corrections officers responded at around 3 a.m. when Johnson was causing a disturbance in his cell and yelling loudly.
Johnson refused to cooperate with “handcuffing procedures” so he could be removed from his cell, and he threatened to kill one of the corrections officers. He “armed himself with a large metal drawer from under the cell bunk,” documents state.
Johnson refused “numerous warnings by staff to drop the drawer and cooperate.”
When officers entered Johnson’s cell, he was “thrashing his arms” and attempted to grab a stun gun when it was pulled out by one officer. Johnson kicked two officers and injured two other officers before being arrested.
Johnson has been in jail since October on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, enticing a minor under age 16, third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, three counts of violation of probation and seven counts of contempt.
Court documents state that Johnson sexually abused a girl who at the time was younger than 16 at a Dubuque residence in 2020 and also attempted to sexually abuse her in 2021.
Court documents also state that Johnson threatened a Dubuque woman and her children with a handgun in September 2020 and again in January 2021.