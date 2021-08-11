DYERSVILLE, Iowa — While the Dyersville area will be bustling today and Thursday, Aug. 12, with festivities related to the Major League Baseball game, access to the Field of Dreams site will be tightly controlled.
Translation: If you don’t have a ticket to Thursday’s Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game, you won’t get anywhere near the new stadium.
Only residents and parking permit holders are allowed on Lansing Road from Dyersville East to Black Hills roads starting today through Saturday, Aug. 14. And Dyersville East Road is closed to all but residents and permit holders between its two intersections with Golf Course Road on Thursday and Friday.
Officials have recommended that motorists use Holy Cross and New Vienna roads, as well as Iowa 136, to get around the area.
The Field of Dreams site has been closed to the general public since Saturday and will remain so through Sunday, Aug. 15. It will reopen on Monday, Aug. 16.
In Dyersville, City Council members also approved the closure of portions of Third Avenue Southwest, First Street Southwest and Second Street Southwest for Beyond the Game activities.
For those who don’t have tickets to the game, those festivities include an Official MLB Viewing Party starting at 6 p.m. Thursday in City Square. The event is free to attend. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets.