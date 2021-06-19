City of Dubuque officials now are recommending pausing consideration of a proposed sidewalk project so they can pursue a grant that could offset a significant portion of the cost for residents.
The proposal, which will be presented to City Council at its meeting on Monday, June 21, seeks to delay further action related to the John F. Kennedy Road sidewalks project to allow the city to apply for a $190,000 federal grant.
Council members recently revived the discussion of and indicated support for requiring the construction of sidewalks on JFK from the Northwest Arterial to Asbury Road. Last week, council members voted unanimously to approve preliminary specifications for the work and to set a public hearing for July 6. The current project is estimated to cost $323,262. Owners of land along JFK would have to foot the bill for the sidewalks installed on their property and, as a result, have overwhelmingly spoken out in opposition to the project.
This week, the Dubuque Community Development Advisory Commission voted to use Community Development Block Grant funds to pay for sidewalk installation costs for low- and moderate-income households.
Jon Dienst, civil engineer for the city, said the federal grant “will allow us to pay for the retaining walls that will need to be installed, which was fairly expensive for certain properties.” City documents state that any grant funding left over would “assist in reducing the other costs of the project, including assessments.”
However, applying for the grant would delay the completion of the project and increase its cost, with no guarantee that it will be successful, Dienst said.
If the City Council approves pursuing the grant, the city would enter into a prolonged review process with the federal government, including submitting engineering designs and entering into a funding agreement. The earliest the project could go out to bid would be February.
The additional engineering design would increase the cost to about $400,000, Dienst estimated. However, the grant funds still would ultimately save residents money.
Joe McKillip, whose property at 2419 Gordon Drive abuts JFK, said Friday that he is thankful for any financial assistance the city can provide, but he still feels the sidewalks are unnecessary and will prove difficult to maintain.
“We have a lot of older residents living here that can’t maintain a sidewalk like that,” he said. “I’d rather not have it there at all.”
Council members reached by the Telegraph Herald continued to express their support for the proposal.
“I’m happy we are coming up with some better ideas to pay for this,” said Council Member Danny Sprank. “There are a number of seniors that live on that street right now, and that kind of project wouldn’t be easy for them.”
Council Member Ric Jones said he believes the construction of the sidewalks is a necessity, but he ultimately believes its completion can be delayed in order to potentially reduce the project cost.
“I think that we are decades late in requiring sidewalks to be installed on those properties,” he said. “If we can do it with less hurt and impact, though, then, of course, I am for that.”