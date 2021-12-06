Tony and Betty Callahan have spent their lives in the neighborhood around St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque.
They met at the church’s school, and in 1954, a year after their high school graduation, they married at the church.
Tony was born in Galena, Ill., but his mother, Agnes Callahan, moved the family to Dubuque when he was in grade school after his father, John Callahan, died and his uncles were drafted.
He met Betty, daughter of Leo and Florence Meyer, in the classroom. By the time they were in high school, the two had known each other for years.
“Tony played a lot of sports in high school, and I was a cheerleader,” Betty said. “I kind of liked him a little bit then.”
Their first date was at the St. Columbkille school prom, where they were nominated by their peers as prom king and queen.
“We started dating off and on,” Betty said.
They lived near each other, Betty on Grandview Avenue and Tony on Cleveland Avenue.
“He’d come over for a visit, and he’d walk over, and then he’d walk back home,” Betty said.
For a bit after a football injury in high school, Tony took the walk on crutches.
“My mom used to tease,” Tony said.
“He’d be singing ‘Walkin’ My Baby Back Home’ as he was walking home on crutches,” Betty said.
At St. Columbkille, Tony was an altar server and Betty played the organ.
“We’ve been members there forever because both families went there,” Betty said.
After they were married on Feb. 20, 1954, Tony and Betty started a family.
They had four sons and four daughters — Patty Callahan, Colleen Udelhofen, Kathleen Callahan, Terry Callahan, Tim Callahan, Michael Callahan, Connie Edwards and Tony Callahan Jr.
All of the children went to school at St. Columbkille, like their parents.
Tony had a 45-year career at Dubuque Packing Co. Betty worked part-time as a waitress and hostess at the Moracco Supper Club for 28 years.
During Betty’s evening shifts, Tony would take the children on drives through the country, to the drive-in movie theater and to A&W for baby root beers or malts.
In the summers, the family went up to Lake Delhi. There were also many trips to the zoo in Madison, Wis.
When she left the supper club, Betty took a job at the Telegraph Herald, where she worked for 18 years before her retirement. Tony’s second job after his retirement from the Pack was as a driver for the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
For years, the Callahans were eager participants in Dubuque’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“There were several years we did a float,” their daughter Connie said. “And there was one year dad was the grand marshal.”
“But he had to ride in a motorcycle sidecar,” Betty said with a laugh.
Today, the couple has 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren with another on the way.
The family likes to gather in full at least twice per year, during Christmastime and in the spring around Tony’s birthday.
In 2020, however, Tony was sick during his birthday. He wasn’t allowed visitors for six weeks. The family surprised him by gathering at the top of a parking garage outside his hospital room.
“We all had signs, and they wheeled his bed to the window, and we all had balloons, and that’s how we celebrated,” Connie said.
“They let all the balloons go,” Tony said.
Tony’s motto is “Pray, hope and don’t worry.” Betty said faith has been central to their relationship.
“Even after all these years, I always tell the kids I can count on one hand how many times we really had an argument,” Betty said. “Not that it’s always been perfect, but we’ve had ups and downs and always got through everything with the help of God and a lot of prayer.”