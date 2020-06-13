Dubuque police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday, which left one man injured.
Police department spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon said officers were called to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center at about 3:40 a.m. on a report of a patient with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers met with Marcus Leshawn Darvell Massey-Phillips, 26, of 444 Angela St., at the hospital, who had been shot in the leg, McClimon said.
Officers determined the shooting happened at about 2:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of Jackson Street. However, details of the shooting and how it transpired were not yet clear as of Friday afternoon, McClimon said.
He said police were reviewing city traffic camera footage and was unsure whether a suspect had been identified.
The incident remains under investigation.
Friday’s shooting is at least the sixth in the City of Dubuque so far this year, according to a review of Telegraph Herald news coverage. That compares to seven instances of gunshots being fired with criminal intent as of this time last year. In all, 16 “shots-fired” incidents were reported in Dubuque in 2019, with two injuries, according to the Dubuque Police Department.
Dubuque has averaged 18.9 shootings per year since 2012.
The police department data does not include suicides in which a gun is used or accidental shootings.