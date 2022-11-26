An annual family event at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve was so popular on sunny, mild Friday that Dubuque County Conservation staff had to call in reinforcements.
The Great Swiss Valley Gnome Hunt drew more than 700 people to the nature preserve for its titular scavenger hunt for tricky garden gnomes and other seasonal activities — well over past records, according to Conservation Director Brian Preston.
“Some of the big years, we’ve had 400 or 500,” he said, at 1 p.m. Friday, with two hours to go in the event. “We surpassed that a long time ago... . We ran out of cookies really fast.”
Preston was actually scheduled to be off Friday, but was called in to help guide traffic in and out of the Swiss Valley Nature Center parking lot.
Vehicles filled the parking lot and lined the lane from the nature center to Swiss Valley Road. At the preserve entrance, a park ranger kept more vehicles from entering — and therefore stopped on the county road — until drivers exited, making enough room.
“With this little parking lot, it can be tough,” Preston admitted. “But I love these kinds of problems — our programs are too popular.”
Dubuque County Conservation’s 2021 long-term master plan found restructuring parking at Swiss Valley as a high priority, given the regular traffic of school buses and family vehicles, as well as occasional large events like Friday’s. The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved an $80,000 design for the project this fiscal year.
Dubuque County Conservation has not yet pitched the county for funding of the project, which is expected to be expensive. It had been listed as one of the biggest infrastructure projects to be funded by a $40 million bond issuance the county went after last year. The bond would have increased property taxes by an average of $36 per year for the owner of a $150,000 property, but it failed to receive the 60% voter support needed to pass on the fall 2021 ballot.
Barring Swiss Valley parking improvements, Preston said the gnome hunt might need to move to Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, as the E.B. Lyons Nature Center — which Dubuque County Conservation operates — has more parking space.
He said he thought the nice weather contributed to the huge attendance at Friday’s event.
“It’s a beautiful day,” he said. “And people have a lot of food to walk off after Thanksgiving.”
Kathy Naughton, of Dyersville, brought her grandchildren Abigail Funke and Brooklynn Knockel, both 4, to the event for the first time Friday.
“We like to get them outside, so this was our fall activitity,” she said. “We may have to put it on our calendar for next year. It’s fun and free, which are our top criteria.”
Brooklynn said her favorite gnome was one Friends of Dubuque County Conservation organizers named Harold, which lounged in an innertube on Catfish Creek.
“He was floating!” she said, justifying her preference for Harold.
Conservation has another event scheduled this holiday weekend — a nighttime “Head Lamp Hike” at Proving Grounds Recreation Area, at 6 p.m. today. Attendees are expected to bring good hiking boots and head lamps for this nocturnal tromp along the park’s single-track trails.
