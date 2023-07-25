Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MANCHESTER, Iowa – A Northeast Iowa Community College continuing-education course will introduce participants to white-water kayaking.
The four sessions will be held July 30-31 and Aug. 2 and 5 at Kramer Aquatic Center, 200 Stearns Drive in Manchester as well as at Manchester Whitewater Park.
The classes are scheduled for 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., July 30; 6 to 8 p.m. July 31; 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5.
Cost is $95.
The course is offered through a cooperative agreement between Linn County Conservation, NICC and City of Manchester Parks and Recreation.
Visit nicc.edu/Manchester or call 844-642-2338, ext. 7700, for more information or to register.
