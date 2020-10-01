Despite recent signs of improvement, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the local economy and stifle efforts to achieve a full recovery.
The unemployment rate in Dubuque County was 6.3% in August, according to recently released data from Iowa Workforce Development. Of Iowa’s other 98 counties, only 13 had a jobless rate higher than Dubuque County.
The August jobless rate in Dubuque County marks a slight improvement over the previous month, but still registers considerably higher than the 2.6% unemployment rate from August 2019.
Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., acknowledged that economic development officials had hoped for a quicker return to form.
“We would like to see that gap close quicker,” Dietzel said. “But we have had a couple things that have slowed the recovery.”
Dietzel explained that concerns and uncertainty surrounding the recent return to school have stifled the local economy. With many parents opting to keep their kids at home, and others adapting to local districts’ hybrid learning models, many adults have decided to delay their return to the workforce.
The makeup of the local economy also has affected efforts to stop the economic slide.
“Dubuque is one of the metros (in Iowa) with the largest hospitality and tourism industries,” Dietzel said. “Those are industries that have not rebounded as quickly and have faced the biggest impact during the pandemic.”
Jackson, Jones, Clayton and Delaware counties all have observed an economic trajectory similar to that of Dubuque County.
In each of those counties, the unemployment rate in August was lower than the jobless rate in July. However, all four counties still have a higher unemployment rate than they did in August 2019.
BOUNCING BACK
In Grant County, the unemployment rate dipped to 4.3% in August, which is about one percentage-point higher than the jobless rate in the same month last year.
Ron Brisbois, executive director for Grant County Economic Development Corp., said there are signs of momentum throughout the county, noting that local manufacturers are still “ramping up” and help-wanted signs can be observed at various local businesses.
He believes that the pandemic could have some positive long-term impacts for companies, which have been forced to evolve in the face of this year’s struggles.
“I have heard from many companies that this year has forced them to look inward and reassess, ‘What is our best strategy for the future’,” he said. “A lot of local companies are not just focusing on those larger contracts. They’re working with new clients and they are often smaller, mom-and-pop companies.”
Brisbois said local factories have created new protocols to ensure that workers are staying safe and limiting exposure to the virus. In many cases, this has compelled workers to limit their time in public places and cut back on dining in public restaurants.
This dynamic is helping manufacturers but may be contributing to the woes of the restaurant industry.
“We feel solid about the economy overall, but the retail and restaurant industries are still struggling,” Brisbois said.
Crawford and Iowa counties had unemployment rates of 5.2% and 5.1% in August, respectively.
Lafayette County, meanwhile, boasted an unemployment rate of just 3.5%, the lowest for any county in the state of Wisconsin.
OUT OF THE WOODS?
In Jo Daviess County, a recent increase in tourism has led to an improved labor market.
The county’s jobless rate sits at 7.6%, which is well above the rate at the same point last year. However, Jo Daviess County boasts a lower unemployment rate than both the nation (8.4%) and the state of Illinois (11%).
Angela DeVere, executive director of the Galena Area Chamber of Commerce, believes the resurgence of local tourism has led to the recent improvement.
“We are getting thousands of visitors to town every weekend,” she said.
DeVere said local businesses were hit extremely hard by the pandemic in the spring, but tourism has picked up in the summer and early fall. As a result, retail stores and restaurants have been eager to increase their staffing levels.
DeVere, however, is well aware that the recent growth could be hard to sustain.
This fragile nature of the economic recovery was underscored this week, when the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that Jo Daviess County was among multiple counties that will be put under enhanced restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.
One of the new restrictions dictates that Jo Daviess County businesses cannot offer indoor dining or bar services beginning Saturday. DeVere noted that this restriction will remain in place for at least two weeks.
These enhanced restrictions, coupled with the impending arrival of colder weather, has DeVere worried that tough times could lie ahead for business owners.
“Winter months are generally slower anyway,” she said. “This winter, I’m very concerned it will be a struggle for our businesses.”