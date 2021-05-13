FAYETTE, Iowa – Two Dubuque men face drug charges after authorities in northeast Iowa discovered more than 8 pounds of marijuana and THC-related products in an apartment.
Matthew J. Wessels, 23, of 2243 Chippewa Drive, was arrested Saturday at a Fayette residence on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal tattooing-violation of public health rules, according to a press release from the Fayette Police Department.
Eric R. Heiderscheit, 21, of 1645 Atlantic St., was arrested Saturday at the Fayette residence on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The release states that officers executing a search warrant at Wessels’ Fayette residence recovered 8.5 pounds of marijuana, edibles, wax, THC oils and “Crumble,” a “highly potent and dangerous variation of marijuana wax.” The drugs had an estimated street value of $15,000.
Police also discovered an “illegal tattoo operation being conducted inside the apartment,” according to the release.
The release states that more charges could be pending.