MANCHESTER, Iowa -- University of Iowa graduate students have presented the Manchester City Council with three possible projects for the community.
The students have proposed a redesign of Schram Park that includes a 184-foot-long pedestrian bridge to South Brewer Street, an expansion for the fire station and a layout for a potential residential subdivision.
The subdivision would be located on Bailey Drive, near the intersection with U.S. 20. The land currently is a farm field owned by Manchester Enterprises. A design provided by the graduate students shows 33 single-family residential lots, along with three townhouse lots and four green spaces.