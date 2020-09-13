Calli Van Cleve’s third graders lined up on the grass outside Marshall Elementary School in Dubuque, the seven students standing on white dots each spaced 6 feet apart.
The children weren’t allowed to use the playground equipment for recess, so instead, they played a socially distant game of red light, green light. Their masks hung from lanyards on their necks as they raced toward the finish line.
As they ended the round and headed back to the starting point, Van Cleve called out to remind students to stay 6 feet apart.
This school year is an unprecedented one for local students and staff as they navigate the first weeks of school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of their efforts to mitigate the spread of the illness, area school leaders made numerous changes to the school day to spread out students and staff and amp up sanitization and hygiene procedures. Those alterations make the socially distanced school day look different in some ways, but local educators say they are doing what they can to maintain the essentials of the typical school experience.
“We knew we wanted kids back, and we knew we want to keep them safe, so we’ve made what adjustments we need to,” said Dan Johnson, principal of Dubuque Senior High School.
Classroom changes
Kindergartners in Halie Denlinger’s class at Marshall Elementary recently sat at their desks spaced 6 feet apart from one another, wearing their masks and working on their iPads.
There were eight desks and seven students in the classroom. Only half of Denlinger’s students are in class each day because, under Dubuque Community Schools’ hybrid learning model, children alternate in-person and at-home attendance days.
“You can see how empty that is for a kindergarten room,” said Marshall Principal Sheila Schmidt.
Reminders to practice social distancing are on display throughout Marshall and other Dubuque schools. At Marshall, hallways are marked with dots for students to stand on if they stop in the hall. Hand sanitizer, masks and gloves have been placed near the doors where students enter and exit the building.
Schmidt encourages staff to hold classes outside as much as possible. Several grassy spots on campus have been marked with white dots to indicate where students can sit, spread out and take their masks off.
“They’re always being used,” Schmidt said. “They’ll come out for class. ... They might come out for a movement activity break.”
Fourth-grader Ayden Kelly said remembering all the new rules was challenging at first, but it has gotten easier as the year has gone on.
“At first, it was hard, and then, now that we got used to it, it’s quite easy,” he said.
At Senior, math teacher Kelli Foht marked off every other seat at tables in her room to keep students 6 feet apart. Class calculators are in plastic bags so that if students need to use them, she can easily wipe them down between classes.
Foht said social-distancing measures make some parts of the classroom experience different — she can’t have students check their answers with their neighbor anymore — but for the most part, she wants to keep her classes similar to what they were like without a pandemic.
“Students are still talking to each other,” she said. “They’ll help each other with problems but will stay 6 feet away.”
Western Dubuque High School teachers spread out students’ desks as much as possible, though not necessarily 6 feet apart based on available space, Principal Jacob Feldmann said.
Their goal, though, was to minimize the number of students within 6 feet of one another for 15 minutes or more, in keeping with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which uses that measure to determine whether someone has been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
“(Teachers) kind of just kept doing things with each room, and I’d come around, and I had a 6-foot pole … and they would walk around the room and say, ‘If this kid tests positive, how many would it affect?’” he said.
Staff at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School in Dubuque likewise spread out desks to make more space between students.
Eighth grader Caden Soppe said that even with the distance, his classes generally feel similar to before the pandemic, though there isn’t much group work anymore.
“I would rather do this than go to online,” Caden said. “I just like being in person better, and I feel like I learn better and more.”
Bigger adjustments
Some types of classes require more modification than others, however.
Dubuque Senior band students are missing out on their traditional marching season this fall after competitions were canceled. Instead, they are working on music to play during pregame shows at football games, while band teacher Johnathan Garde also works with freshmen on their marching skills so they are ready for next year.
Students are playing in smaller groups at the games this fall. The drum line, seniors and drum majors will play at every game, but the woodwind and brass students will be split up based on which days they attend school.
The school also bought special masks that students can wear while playing an instrument, as well as bell covers to reduce the air coming out of horns as students play.
“It’s been kind of a slow start this year, but we’ve got the room spread out, and we’re playing outdoors any chance we can and still trying to give the kids the best experience that we can,” Garde said.
At WD, choir students take their classes in the auditorium, where they can spread out more. They can stand 6 feet apart on the stage to sing while still wearing masks, or 10 feet apart in the seating area to practice without masks, Feldmann said.
Marching band students are practicing outside when the weather is good.
“We know that’s going to change,” Feldmann said. “That’s why we have the auditorium.”
WD officials are working on plans so students can meet with their clubs and organizations.
Those students typically met during the school’s Bobcat period, but Feldmann doesn’t have spaces in which they could meet while social distancing. Instead, those likely will be held before or after school.
“We are working with doing more virtual meetings with those kids and doing smaller group settings,” Feldmann said. “We’re still working on that.”
Amy Ostwinkle, who teaches math and advises the student council, said the council members are trying not to hold large group meetings and instead are gathering virtually when they need a larger group to make decisions.
The council members also are trying to come up with new ways to hold homecoming week activities after traditional offerings such as the parade and dance were canceled.
“They’ve really accepted that and really taken on that challenge,” Ostwinkle said.
Distant, but social
Mazzuchelli students lined up in the Wahlert Catholic High School cafeteria.
They stood in close proximity briefly as they waited to go through the serving area but spread out once they sat down. Every other seat at the long, blue cafeteria tables was marked with an X, reminding students not to sit next to or directly across from one another. The middle schoolers also had assigned seats to help school staff with contact tracing if needed.
“I feel bad that this is all regimented with assigned seating, but they understand that this is necessary,” said Principal Doug Varley.
Many of the more social aspects of the school day also happen from a distance now. At Marshall, staff can seat 30 students at 10 long cafeteria tables for lunch, with all of the students eating facing the same direction.
Tables that once sat 12 children now sit 3, though students still talk to each other across the table.
Teachers also have adjusted their recess plans to keep students moving and socializing while also maintaining their distance.
Van Cleve now creates lesson plans for recess to come up with games that students can play while staying physically separated. Her students also cannot use the playground equipment.
The changes have taken some adjustment, but her students are getting used to it.
“They were sad at first when we told them, but now, every day at recess, they’re smiling and having so much fun.” Van Cleve said.
Social-distancing adjustments create some new social opportunities, however. Mazzuchelli teachers incorporate mask breaks throughout the day for students to go outside and remove the face coverings they are required to wear when in the building.
During one break, students walked around the parking lot while a few more stood outside the door. Staff members try to keep students moving and keep their distance.
“We tell them to be aware of how they share their air,” Varley said.
He acknowledged that no plan is foolproof, but the purpose of keeping students moving and minimizing the time that students are in close proximity is to prevent large outbreaks of COVID-19.
“Could there be germs being passed?” he asked. “Yes, but there always could be germs being passed.”
Tackling changes
Marshall fifth grader Harper Goranson has taken note of all the changes this year, such as not being able to use the class library and the dots all over the halls.
“I like school, so I’m happy that I’m here, back, but there’s little changes that make it so different,” Harper said.
Still, she had started adjusting to the changes after a couple of weeks. And following the new rules is easier because everyone is learning to do it together.
“I’m pretty used to it now,” she said. “At first, it felt kind of weird having a mask on so long ... but it feels less different now.”
Kindergartner Norah Thill said she looks to her teachers and classmates to remind her to follow rules such as paying attention to Xs on the floor. Wearing a mask is weird, but when she is focused on school, she sometimes forgets she is wearing one, she said.
“Everyone is doing the best they can,” she said.
Marcus Morris, a junior at Senior, said following the new rules isn’t too challenging because it’s what students have to do to stay safe. His classmates seem to be doing well at social distancing at school, too.
“I don’t think anyone really has a problem with that because they instilled it a lot in us,” he said.
Johnson said that even with new protocols, school staff wanted to make the school day as normal as possible. They also seek to explain to students why the rules are in place and the importance of everyone doing their part.
“Our Rams are doing their thing and doing it well,” Johnson said. “They’re taking care of our house, and they’re taking care of each other by being safe.”
Varley said students seem to be happy to be back at school, so they are being patient and cooperative as they adjust to the new rules.
While Mazzuchelli staff want to push academics for students, they also know students need to feel secure before learning can happen, so that has been a key focus.
“That’s more important than any math concepts or science concepts,” Varley said.
Schmidt noted that even with all the procedural changes present throughout the school day, students still are able to learn.
“Teachers are teaching. Kids are still learning,” she said. “We haven’t lost sight of all the things that we’ve found to be important.”