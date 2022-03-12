Audubon Elementary School fourth-grader Paradise Ellison shows Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Philanthropy Coordinator Nathalia Bernal a book she picked out at the Scholastic Book Fair on Friday. The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Every Child Reads initiative partnered with Dubuque Community School District and Scholastic Book Fairs to purchase enough books for every student in the district’s Title I schools to receive two free books.
Students at five Dubuque elementary schools received free books this week through the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Every Child Reads initiative.
The foundation partnered with the Dubuque Community School District and Scholastic Book Fairs to purchase two books for every student in the district’s five Title I elementary schools: Audubon, Fulton, Lincoln, Marshall and Prescott.
Students were able to select their own books at Scholastic Book Fairs held at their schools this week.
Cynthia Wehrenberg, youth impact coordinator with the foundation, said staff members noticed that during the regularly scheduled book fairs at the district’s schools, families at Title 1 elementary schools participated at a much lower rate than those at other schools.
“We set out to figure out what we can do to make sure the kids at those schools have the same opportunities to be able to participate in a book fair,” she said.
Through fundraising and donations, the foundation was able to offer the free book selection events for the first time this week. Wehrenberg said officials hope to repeat the initiative if funding permits.
“Many kids in our community don’t have access to books at home,” she said. “This gives them the opportunity to build their at-home library.”
Audubon students received their books on Friday. Principal Ed Glaser said the program was meaningful because students chose their own books.
“If they own it, they have pride in it, and they’re more likely to sit down and read that book,” he said. “That’s the kind of feeling that I think we were able to give 240 kids today, and I know there were others around the district that also benefited from it as well.”
He added that reading outside of school helps children form valuable lifelong literacy habits.
“They’re more likely to develop a love of reading when they have rich texts around them, not just in school but in their home as well,” he said.