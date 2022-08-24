While Joshua Glenn and Layia Knight are sad their former school closed, the Dubuque students were impressed by their new campus Tuesday during their first day of fifth grade at Prescott Elementary School.

“I saw it was really big, and I thought, ‘This is like the whole world,’” Joshua said of Prescott, where he transferred after Fulton Elementary School closed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. “This is probably the biggest school I’ve ever been in.”

