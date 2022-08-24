While Joshua Glenn and Layia Knight are sad their former school closed, the Dubuque students were impressed by their new campus Tuesday during their first day of fifth grade at Prescott Elementary School.
“I saw it was really big, and I thought, ‘This is like the whole world,’” Joshua said of Prescott, where he transferred after Fulton Elementary School closed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. “This is probably the biggest school I’ve ever been in.”
Classes began Tuesday for students in Dubuque Community Schools, along with Holy Family Catholic Schools and Western Dubuque Community School District.
Prescott on Tuesday welcomed more than 100 students who previously attended Fulton, along with multiple teachers and paraprofessionals who worked at the school, according to Prescott Principal Chris Nugent, who also made the move. Having served as Fulton’s principal since 2011, she is replacing Vicki Sullivan, who is on extended medical leave.
“It’s amazing how smooth and easy it’s been,” Nugent said of the first day. “This is our new normal. This isn’t the way we did it last year at Prescott or at Fulton, but this is the way we’re doing it here at Prescott now.”
The day began with an assembly to welcome students, and teachers helped their pupils begin learning the layout and routines of a new school.
“The one thing that’s really nice is that the lunchroom isn’t also the gym,” said Travis Keehn, 10, explaining that at Fulton, one space served both functions.
Dontasia Gardner, 10, was pleasantly surprised by her climate-controlled classroom.
“I like the way it feels,” she said. “It’s really cold in there.”
Travis and Dontasia’s teacher, Kelly Wilson, said more than half her fifth-grade class transferred from Fulton.
“We’re molding schools together, and I was a little nervous about it, but I think it’s going really well,” she said. “(The students) are getting to know each other, which is exciting.”
Settling in
Students at Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque also spent their first day adjusting to a new building.
Holy Family Catholic Schools and Church of the Resurrection officials recently opened the new $8.6 million, three-story building, which replaced a wing of the old school. Resurrection students spent the previous school year attending classes on the St. Anthony Catholic Church campus while their school was under construction.
Principal Denise Grant said school officials allowed parents to come into the building during drop-off Tuesday morning and see the new facility, and staff took students on tours of the building throughout the day.
“They’re learning the lunchroom procedures, where the bathrooms are, how you get to the playground because it’s all new this year,” she said. “Routines are very important for kids, so (the first day of school) is all about procedures and getting familiar with the building.”
On the school’s third floor, fifth-grade teacher Hayley Foley passed out papers to her students. Each sheet showed the outline of a T-shirt with boxes for students to write facts about themselves.
“Write your name in the box and draw a self-portrait,” Foley instructed the students. “Take your time. You can talk with your neighbor. I can’t wait to see what you draw.”
Vera Scherr, 10, and her classmate Aiden Wallace, 10, agreed that the first day of school had been fun so far.
“I like doing all the activities and getting to know each other more,” Vera said.
The new school building was also a big plus for Vera.
“It’s great,” she said. “I like it here better than St. Anthony’s and the other (Resurrection) school building, because it has air-conditioning.”
“No more heat stroke,” Aiden chimed in.
‘Joy and energy’
Earlier Tuesday morning, students at Peosta (Iowa) Elementary School laughed with their classmates and met their teachers in the school’s cafeteria and gym before classes began.
Averie Veach and Tally Herrig, both 6 years old, sat in the gym with their fellow first-graders. Tally said she was looking forward to math class and recess.
“I like school because when we’re here, we can do a lot of fun stuff,” she said.
Lukas Ziegelmaier and Declan Creek, both 8, were eager to start third grade.
“I like that you can make new friends,” Lukas said.
Declan said science class is his favorite part of school.
“You can do experiments,” he said.
Bella Scholbrock, 8, was excited to learn to write in cursive during third grade this year. She added that she had been placed in the class with the teacher she most wanted.
Fourth-graders Addy Ties, 10, and Gracyn Mialkowski, 9, however, didn’t know what to expect from their new teacher.
“I don’t know yet if I would like her or not,” Gracyn said.
Just after 8 a.m., Peosta Elementary students headed to their classrooms. First-grade teacher Dana McAtee passed out coloring sheets and stickers for the children in her class, who eagerly pulled out boxes of crayons and set to work.
“I’m going to decorate my octopus first,” said Ruby Lattner, placing eye and mouth stickers on a large pink octopus.
Principal Melissa O’Brien said she looked forward to the special events the year would bring, such as the school walk-a-thon and monthly celebrations.
“The kids … bring such a joy and energy to the building that is just fabulous,” she said.
